TheStreet Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 216,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 44,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

