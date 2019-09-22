Thar Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $96,824.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

