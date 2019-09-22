Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $341.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a total market cap of $630,382.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,032.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.03057680 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00672107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

