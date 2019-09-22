Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telaria provides a software-based platform to manage video advertising. The company provides publishers with real-time analytics and decision making tools to control their video advertising business. The company changed its name from Tremor Video to Telaria in 2017. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Telaria from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.95.

NYSE:TLRA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Telaria has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $371.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telaria by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Telaria by 187.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

