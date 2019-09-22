TEAM (TokenStars) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $242,338.00 and $16,802.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000911 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

