TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
