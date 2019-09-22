TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

