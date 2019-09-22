Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TATE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 742 ($9.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 726.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

