Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,329,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,005,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.62. 6,079,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,568. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,450 shares of company stock worth $6,917,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

