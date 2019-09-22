SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Acquired by Planning Solutions Group LLC

Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 156,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,451. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

