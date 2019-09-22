StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other StealthGas news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 95,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $327,044.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 460,335 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

