Stealth Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Stealth has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $9,892.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,299,144 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

