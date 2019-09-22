Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.47.

SWK opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

