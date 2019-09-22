Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $109,610.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00646450 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020339 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004412 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 904,552 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

