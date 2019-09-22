SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $17,497.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00909095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00220450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

