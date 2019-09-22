SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 98,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Separately, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.