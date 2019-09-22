SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 190.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.53. 1,564,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $373.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.