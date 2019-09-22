SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Townsquare Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 1.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,827. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

