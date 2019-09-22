Snovio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,921.00 (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01181482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.