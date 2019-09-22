Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.20. 215,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

