Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 2,182,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,605. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.