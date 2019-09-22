Smartshare (SSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Smartshare has a market cap of $3.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00207390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.01199113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00091993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.