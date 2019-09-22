Smart Portfolios LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,509. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

