Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

