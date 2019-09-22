Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Porvair from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.05. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 624 ($8.15). The stock has a market cap of $271.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

