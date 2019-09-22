Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shiloh Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Shiloh Industries from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.88.

SHLO opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLO. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 272,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

