Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SERV opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.