Semux (SEM) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,925.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009526 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000226 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,791,270 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

