Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.82% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $146,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. 563,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,076. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

