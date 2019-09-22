Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.36. 155,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

