Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 144,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $637.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.