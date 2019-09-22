Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 57.9% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $1,118.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.