Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $820,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $481,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total value of $4,093,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,590 shares of company stock worth $5,814,103 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $175.29.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. Research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

