Republic Protocol Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

