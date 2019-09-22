Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 52,416 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $3,210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,156,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,419 shares of company stock worth $23,925,946. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $25.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 63,592,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,964,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.63 and a beta of 1.78. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

