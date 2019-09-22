REAL (REAL) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. REAL has a market capitalization of $503,547.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Over the last week, REAL has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.01177006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

