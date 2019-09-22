RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $402.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.