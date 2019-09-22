Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 1,372,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,487. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,860 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Radian Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,976,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 752,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 633,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,070,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

