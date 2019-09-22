Quasarcoin Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $3,357.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,324,414 coins and its circulating supply is 168,324,414 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

