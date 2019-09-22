PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371,810 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 74.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.49.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. 3,765,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,305. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

