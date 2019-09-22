Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Public Storage worth $232,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.94. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.47.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

