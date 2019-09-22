PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 1,025,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,415. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 181,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $8,175,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,601 shares of company stock worth $13,030,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

