Propy Hits Market Cap of $6.75 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Propy has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit and Bittrex. Propy has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $34,634.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.01183613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.