Prometeus Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

