PrimeStone (PSC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, PrimeStone has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PrimeStone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $25,975.00 and $118.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013550 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone Coin Profile

PrimeStone is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 16,243,342 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.