PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $144.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,041.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.02077377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.03044039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00719019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00722261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008980 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,753,377 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

