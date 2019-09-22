Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Holdings Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for 3.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $96,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POST traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. Post’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

