Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 592 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 624 ($8.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total value of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

