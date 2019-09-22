Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 592 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 624 ($8.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.05.
In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total value of £446,394 ($583,292.83).
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
