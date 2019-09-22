PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,098.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $14,098.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.01183613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

