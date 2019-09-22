PolicyPal Network (PAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One PolicyPal Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kyber Network, DOBI trade and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the US dollar. PolicyPal Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolicyPal Network Token Profile

PolicyPal Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PolicyPal Network is www.policypal.network . The official message board for PolicyPal Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, CoinBene, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

