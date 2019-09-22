Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 308 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.97. 4,603,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,442. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

